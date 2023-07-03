Two Weekend Crashes Leave Three Injured

Troopers respond to two crashes that leave three injured – two with serious injuries.

A two-vehicle crash near Marceline Sunday morning left a Marceline couple with moderate and serious injuries. The crash occurred on Missouri Highway 5, just north of Marceline at about 10:05 am. According to the report, 81-year-old Douglas M Jackson was northbound and was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by 35-year-old Beau D Smith of Kansas City, who failed to yield.

Jackson had serious injuries and was flown to Liberty Hospital. His passenger, 79-year-old Martha M Jackson, had moderate injuries and was treated at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

Smith was not injured. All three were wearing safety belts.

– –

A DeWitt teen had serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Carroll County. State Troopers report the 17-year-old girl was taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment following the crash on Missouri 41 near County Road 270. According to the report, at about 5:38 pm the girl was northbound and lost control while crossing railroad tracks. Her vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck the ditch before overturning several times. The girl was not wearing a safety belt.