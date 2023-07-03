Livingston County Health Assessment

A Community Health Survey is offered for residents of Livingston County. The Livingston County Health Center invites you to take the 10-minute online survey. The Community Health Assessment will assist the health center in identifying health needs in Livingston County.

The survey should take you less than 10 minutes to complete. Your participation in this research is voluntary. You can withdraw during the survey for any reason and without prejudice.

Find the survey here: https://corexmssnvs2sxm9g4sy.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2c4WE6sG5kHXDFk