Slice Bread Day

The annual celebration of Sliced Bread Day is Saturday, July 8th. Chillicothe is the home of Sliced Bread and a full day of activities are scheduled.

The day will start with a French Toast Breakfast at the LICOVA Veterans building. It runs from 7:00 t o10:30 am

The “Ready, Set, Bread 5k” run walk begins with check-in at 7:00 and the start at 8:00 am at Silver Moon Plaza.

A “Baby Baker Contest” at 8:45 am at Silver Moon Plaza

Sliced Bread Royalty at 8:30 am at Silver Moon Plaza

The Greatest Parade Since Sliced Bread begins at 10:00 am at the Wabash Depot. The route includes north on Elm to Ann, West on Ann to Locust, and North of Locust to Calhoun. The street will be closed from

There will be a bread-baking contest with entries accepted from 8:00 to 11:00 am at the Grand River Museum. Samples will be available after judging.

A link to a full list of activities is available with this story.

https://www.slicedbreadinnovationcenter.com/sliced-bread-day