US 36 Closing

Work on the new Bridges at US 36 and Highway 13 at Hamilton will require the closing of US 36 starting the evening of July 11th. The contractors will close the US 36 from Tuesday, July 11th at 7:00 pm, through the overnight, reopening the road at 6:30 am On Wednesday, July 12th. This will allow the contractor to pour concrete for the new Route 13 bridge deck.

During the closure, traffic will be directed up and over the on/off ramps at the Route 13 exit. An 18-foot width restriction will be in place.

As part of the replacement project, the new bridge superstructure has been designed to increase clearance beneath the bridge to help prevent future damage. The new bridge will also include a pedestrian walkway on the west side. The project is expected to be completed in early August.