Roger Stanley Minnick, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, in Carrollton, Missouri on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the age of 77. Born on November 13, 1945, in Chillicothe, Missouri, he was the son of Randall Kinley and Elizabeth (Dryden) Minnick.

He grew up in Jamesport, Missouri, where he graduated from Tri-County High School in 1963. Stan furthered his education at Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Ag-Econ in 1969. Stan was a proud patriot, serving as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force Reserves from 1967 until 1973.

He had a successful career working for Morton Buildings as a salesman: designing buildings for commercial construction. Stan was also a generational row crop farmer. With their family land, Stan and Debbie built the “cabin” to which their children and grandchildren share treasured time together. Part of that time has been spent toiling the land to leave a legacy with their tree farm. Stan often joked that farming was the most expensive hobby he had.

Stan was a man of service, he was an active member of the Public Works Board, Oak Hill Cemetery Board, an Elder and Trustee at Immanuel Lutheran Church, and a member of the Carrollton Country Club and a previous member of the Optimist Club. He was so proud and honored to serve our community as Co-Project Manager in the remodeling of City Hall and the construction of the Carrollton Public Library.

Among his many interests, Stan enjoyed deer hunting, bowling, and playing golf with his sons and buddies. He was a man of many talents and interests, but above all, he was a family man. His thoughtful, courageous, and faith-filled nature was a source of strength and inspiration for his loved ones.

Stan is survived by his loving wife of fifty-four years, Debbie (Hansel); his two sons, Bradley Clayton Minnick and wife Heather (Krase) of Lawrence, Kansas, and Ryan Scott Minnick and wife Mindy (Bell) of Carrollton, Missouri; one brother, Wayne Minnick and wife Sally of Cedarville, Arkansas; in-laws: Joyce and Krist Foss of Ocala, Florida, and Nancy and Glenn Kaiser of Carrollton, Missouri. Stan was an involved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews but his greatest joy came as being a proud Papa to Gannon, Bennett, Bailey, Parker, and Corynn Minnick, and a great-grandfather to Ryker Stoner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Randall and Elizabeth Minnick, and one nephew, Randy Minnick.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Bittiker Funeral Home, 1201 North 65 Highway, Carrollton, Missouri.

Funeral Services will follow, with Pastor Jason Scheler and Vicar Jacob Scheler officiating.

Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Carrollton, Missouri.

If you would like to make a memorial contribution, please consider, Immanuel Lutheran to support the handicapped accessibility project or H.E.L.P. Cancer Fund. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.

Stan’s life was marked by deep faith, resilience, and a love for the land. He was a pillar of his community, a devoted family man, and a friend to many. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.bittikerfuneralhomes.com and clicking on the obituaries link.