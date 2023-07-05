Two Fatal Crashes In The Area Tuesday

Three people died in crashes in the area Counties Tuesday

A crash on the eastbound ramp at US 36 and Highway 13 took the lives of two Nebraska residents Tuesday morning. State Troopers report 70-year-olds Ricky and Susan Nutzman of Falls City, Nebraska died of injuries in the crash that happened about 9:30 am, as Ricky Nutzman was merging onto US 36 and crossed to the passing lane and was struck on the driver’s side by an eastbound semi. The truck driver was not injured.

– – –

A single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Bethany took the life of the driver and left two passengers injured. State Troopers report the crash occurred about 12:08 pm in Harrison County. According to the report 38-year-old Scott A Hall of Bethany was northbound on Route 211. He ran off the east side of the road, skidded, and struck a rock. He overcorrected and went off the east side again, struck the ditch, and overturned – ejecting the driver and a 1-year-old girl who were not restrained.

Scott Hall was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The 1-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman, Maggie F Hall, were taken to Harrison County Community Hospital. The girl had moderate injuries. The woman was wearing a safety belt and had minor injuries.