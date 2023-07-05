Three Arrests In The Highway Patrol Report

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Monday afternoon in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 53-year-old Mark D Hollingshead of St. Joseph for alleged DWI – drugs, driving while suspended or revoked, and speeding. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Tuesday:

At about 9:25 am, Troopers in Daviess County arrested 32-year-old Simon D Castillo of Wathena, KS for alleged DWI, no valid license, and plates not properly affixed. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

At about 3:00 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 34 year old Taurean D Harris of Kansas City for alleged driving while suspended and speeding. He was processed and released.