Chillicothe Police Report For Monday & Tuesday

More than 160 calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday and Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

Tuesday

11:03 p.m., Officers patrolling in the 1300 block of Washington observed fireworks debris on fire near a dumpster. Officers were able to extinguish the fire.

Monday:

6:54 a.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Trenton Rd. for a report of a public restroom being vandalized.

8:39 a.m., Officers responded to 3rd St. and Washington St. for a 2 vehicle crash.

1:55 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near 3rd St. and Cherry St. The female driver had a warrant out of Caldwell County for traffic violations. She posted the required bond and was released.

03:47 p.m., Officers received a call in reference to a business believing an employee to be providing minors tobacco products. Officers are currently investigating.

07:58 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves St. in reference to a vehicle spinning its tires in a parking lot and on the roadway. Officers were able to identify the driver who was issued a citation for Careless and Imprudent Driving.

11:15 p.m., Officers on Washington St. observed a pickup truck and a motorcycle begin racing. They were able to get both vehicles stopped. The motorcycle driver did not have a license for motorcycle operation. He was arrested and later released with a citation. The driver of the pickup was a juvenile and Officers observed signs of alcohol impairment and conducted field sobriety tests, finding the juvenile driver was impaired. They also located alcoholic beverages in the vehicle. The juvenile was transported to the Police Department and later released to a parent.