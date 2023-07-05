Grundy County Bridge Re-Opens

A Grundy County bridge project is complete. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the Route W bridge over Wolf Creek is open following replacement. The Contractor, Phillips Hardy, Inc., began the replacement project in early February. Crews were able to reopen this section of Route W to all traffic on Friday afternoon, June 30th.

Construction of the new Route W Hickory Creek Bridge, located south of the Wolf Creek Bridge, is expected to continue through July. Motorists will continue to be directed around the closure by a signed detour on Routes 6 and F.