Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

One-hundred-thirteen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

1:30am, Officer observed a passenger vehicle traveling westbound on 36 Highway with defective equipment…. A traffic stop was conducted and during the course of the traffic stop the driver was arrested for DUI…. The driver was determined to be a juvenile and was released to a guardian and a referral is being forwarded to the Juvenile Officer….

10:04am, Officers checking report of an unattended child in the 700 block of Elm Street. Child was located and brought to the PD. The child had been left in the care of a sibling by the mother and the sibling had not fully awakened at the time and the child had gone out the door. Mother was contacted and took custody of the child…..

11:06 am, Report of two-vehicle crash at Second and Washington Streets. Vehicle failed to yield right-of-way when making a left turn…..

2:08 pm, Officer took a report of property damage in the 100 block of E. Jackson Street.

8:48 PM, Caller reporting traffic lights not functioning properly at Clay and Washington. MODOT was advised and stated they would send a technician out in the morning. Officers monitored throughout the evening.