Chillicothe Fireworks Program Rescheduled For July 14th

The Fireworks Display postponed by the City of Chillicothe is rescheduled for Friday, July 14th. The program originally planned for July 3rd was postponed due to dry conditions. Those conditions have improved and the program is set to move forward.

The fireworks will be at the south end of town and will begin at Dusk, about 9:45 to 10:00. Shooting of personal fireworks will be prohibited that evening.

The city is asking that you please be courteous as you park in local businesses parking lots and please pick up after yourselves and those with you.