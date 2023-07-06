August Primary – Livingston County Proposition

The August Primary in Livingston County has a sales tax on recreational marijuana that is proposed by Livingston County and by the City of Chillicothe.

Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas explains the purpose behind their proposed 3% Sales Tax.

He says the funds are not proposed to be dedicated to a specific fund or area, but he cited some examples of where they could be used.

Douglas says if the proposed sales tax measures on the August Ballot are passed by the voters, those purchasing marijuana for recreational purposes would pay the #5 to the County and 3% to the city, on top of any other sales taxes and state required taxes.