Drought Affects In Livingston County

Local producers are watching the weather, their fields and the markets as drought conditions in the local counties remain at D2 – Severe Drought. Farm Service Agency Livingston County Executive Director Raysha Tate says the recent rains are not enough to make a difference.

Tate says the Livestock Forage Program or LFP is triggered off of the Drought Monitor.

Livingston County is at three weeks with the current report.

She says this has some livestock producers looking for hay, which is not available, or are looking to cull the herd and reduce numbers.

Tate reminds area producers of the Crop Reporting deadline is July 17th. Those with ground that could be for hay or forage will need to make those decisions soon and get the reports to the FSA office.