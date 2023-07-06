Missouri Drought Conditions for July 6th

While the local area has received some rain, the Drought Monitor for Missouri shows no change in drought status for any of the local counties.

The Drought Monitor Statistics show 98.74% of the state is at least in abnormally dry status or higher.

80.14% of the state is at D1 – Moderate Drought, which is slightly less than the previous week.

54.14% of the state is at D2 – Severe Drought, which is slightly higher than the previous week – Current level for Livingston County

24.34% of the state is under D-3 – Extreme Drought. That number was 19.96% the previous week.