Chillicothe Police Report – Thursday

Chillicothe Police responded to 133 calls for service Thursday. Some of the calls include:

11:00 am Officers arrested a woman in the area of 2nd and Hickory for driving while suspended. She was released with a citation and given a court date.

4:30 pm Officers arrested a man for driving while intoxicated. He was processed and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

5:09 pm, Officers responded to Polk and Walnut Street for a non-injury accident. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.

6:55 pm, Officers arrested a man for possession of methamphetamine. He was processed and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.