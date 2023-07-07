Booked Into Jail

Five bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

34-year-old Sherry Gayle Ritchie of Chillicothe was booked into the Clinton County Jail on July 6th for alleged probation violation on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000

40-year-old Lynette Dawn King of South Carolina was booked into the Clinton County Jail on July 6th for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000.

24-year-old Tamara Yvonne Evans of Dawn was booked by Harrison County officials to serve time on a charge of animal neglect or abandonment. She is held for two days.

35-year-old Kevin Henry Lee of Sedalia was arrested by Livingston County officials for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $7,500

33-year-old Kayla Marie Sayers of Chillicothe was arrested by Livingston County officials for alleged possession of a controlled substance. She is held at the Harrison County Jail with no bond allowed.