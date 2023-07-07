Mudcats Take Two In Doubleheader Against Joplin

After three off days, the Mudcats returned to action Friday night for a home game against the Joplin Outlaws. The last time these teams played, Chillicothe went on the road and took two games in two days. Now, they would look to take two games in one day in a doubleheader. To much success, the Mudcats would take game one by a score of 10-8. In game two, they would shutout the Outlaws 4-0. Timely hitting and solid pitching proved to be the decider in these games.

RHPs Bailey Quint and Justice Ramirez would each get starts for the Mudcats tonight. For Quint, he would toss four quality innings, surrendering four runs off of four walks and seven hits. Luckily, the offense already put up ten runs in the first three innings. For Ramirez, he would throw an absolute gem, tossing six shutout innings with six strikeouts.

As for the offense, Chillicothe would come up big at the right time. In game one, they would put up six in the second inning and four in the third inning. Eleven batters would come to bat in the second, thanks to shaky command from Joplin pitching. In the third, Outfielder Kodai Yaoita would hit a bases-clearing double to make it 10-4 at the time. Yaoita would drive in three more runs in game two, giving him six total for the night.

For the first time since 2019, the Mudcats are two games over the .500 mark at 17-15. They now find themselves in third place, two games back of Clarinda in the North Division.

NEXT GAME:

Chillicothe will compete in an exhibition game on Saturday night against the US Military Wardogs. The first pitch is set for 7:05 PM.