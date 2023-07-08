fbpx
MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of July 10th

Numerous roadwork projects are scheduled in the area counties for the week of July 10th.  The work in the local counties includes:

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Route 13 bridge over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through early August.

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED east and westbound beneath the Route 13 Bridge, 7 p.m. July 11, through 6:30 a.m. July 12. U.S. Route 36 will be routed over the Route 13 on/off ramps during the closure. An 18-foot width restriction will be in place.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects:

  • S. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the U.S. Route 65 interchange through August.
  • S. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton through August.

Route 139 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Creek Bridge, July 10 *3

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September.

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clarks Creek Bridge through mid-October.

Daviess County

I-35 – Concrete replacement from mile marker 81 to mile marker 84, July 11. The road will be narrowed to one lane at various locations in both directions around-the-clock.

Route 6 – Scrub seal project from Route 31 (DeKalb County) to U.S. Route 69, July 3-10. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through July. A signed detour is in place.

Route N – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the No Creek Bridge, northeast of Trenton, through July.

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through early October. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from Route W will be closed. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route Z – CLOSED for a sealing project from Route 6 to U.S. Route 65, July 10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Yellow Creek, 1 mile west of Missouri Route 111, through mid-September.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July.

Sullivan County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Sherman Street to North College Street, July 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route AB to Hollow Drive, July 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to Kempwood Road, July 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

