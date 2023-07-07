Two Items On Chillicothe City Council Agenda

A final plat of a sub-division and an update on the airport fuel system are on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins at 5:30 pm at Chillicothe City Hall.

The meeting begins with the presentation of salaries and bills.

Under Appearances,

The codes officer, Gil Gates will present the ordinance to approve the final plat for Fairway Medows sub-division

The Airport Director and engineering company will present an update on the Chillicothe Municipal Airport Fueling System.

There is no executive session planned.