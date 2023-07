Two additional Bookings are reported for Livingston County.

29-year-old Dustin Michael Clock was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. He is on a 24-hour hold with no bond allowed.

38-year-old Jonathan Tucker Flaharty was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. He is on a 24-hour hold with no bond allowed.