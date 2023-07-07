Board Appointments On Trenton Council Agenda

The Trenton City Council agenda has no ordinances and several items of old or new business for Monday’s meeting. The Council members meet at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.
Under public comment, Lauren Dannar from Main Street Trenton will address the council.
Old business includes a discussion of concrete bids
New Business includes:
Appointments to the Building and Nuisance Board, Planning & Zoning, and the Airport Advisory Board
There will also be a request by Christopher Jones for a lien waiver for a property at 1415 Lulu.
The Trenton City Council Meeting is open to the public.