Board Appointments On Trenton Council Agenda

The Trenton City Council agenda has no ordinances and several items of old or new business for Monday’s meeting. The Council members meet at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.

Under public comment, Lauren Dannar from Main Street Trenton will address the council.

Old business includes a discussion of concrete bids

New Business includes:

Appointments to the Building and Nuisance Board, Planning & Zoning, and the Airport Advisory Board

There will also be a request by Christopher Jones for a lien waiver for a property at 1415 Lulu.

The Trenton City Council Meeting is open to the public.