fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Board Appointments On Trenton Council Agenda

The Trenton City Council agenda has no ordinances and several items of old or new business for Monday’s meeting.  The Council members meet at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.

Under public comment, Lauren Dannar from Main Street Trenton will address the council.

Old business includes a discussion of concrete bids

New Business includes:

Appointments to the Building and Nuisance Board, Planning & Zoning, and the Airport Advisory Board

There will also be a request by Christopher Jones for a lien waiver for a property at 1415 Lulu.

The Trenton City Council Meeting is open to the public.

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: