Carroll County Bridge Project Complete

A bridge rehabilitation project on Route E (Benton Street) Bridge over US 65 is now complete. Crews from Capital Paving and Construction, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, completed the project which began in February and was completed Friday.

This bridge is part of a larger project which is rehabilitating six bridges along US 24. The remaining two bridges are expected to finish construction in August. They include:

US 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the US 65 interchange. Scheduled to be completed in August.

US 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton. Scheduled to be completed in August.