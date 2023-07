A new Circuit Judge for the 3rd Judicial Circuit was appointed by Governor Mike Parson. The Honorable Steven Hudson, of Trenton, was appointed as Circuit Judge. Judge Hudson currently serves as an associate circuit judge in Grundy County. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from William Jewell College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri—Kansas City. He will succeed the late Honorable Thomas R. Alley.

