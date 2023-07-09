Mudcats Defeat Wardogs 13-11 In Exhibition Game

It was a Saturday night at Shaffer Park filled with excitement, honor and fun baseball. The Chillicothe Mudcats welcomed the United States Military Wardogs for a non-league game. The Wardogs have been traveling the country playing baseball as part of their No Man Left Behind Tour. Chillicothe would be the final stop of the tour, as the players will return back to their bases after the game. Both teams would make it a close one, but Chillicothe came away with a 13-11 victory.

Now, this game generally consisted of things you wouldn’t see from the Mudcats in a normal game. Those things included pitchers hitting, position players pitching and two players as the coaching staff. Outfielder Nathan MacLaren and RHP Justice Ramirez took over for Tyler Hudlow and Troy Figg on Saturday, trying to put together a winning lineup.

Ultimately, there were so many out of the ordinary moments throughout the game, such as a RHP JJ Tylicki ripping a leadoff triple in the eighth inning. Tylicki, who has experience as a catcher in previous years, showed he can provide some pop off the bench. RHP Karter Muck would start at the DH spot, going 2-2 with a walk. In two games played this season offensively, Muck has yet to get record an out at the plate.

On a more normal note, RHP Jaydon Cabezudo would get the start, throwing three scoreless and hitless innings while striking out six. Cabezudo has been impressive in his past few league outings, proving to be a key piece for the Mudcats’ pitching staff.

NEXT GAME:

It is about that time in the season for the MINK League, as Sunday night will be the All-Star Game. Chillicothe is set to host some of the best players in the league at Shaffer Park. The Mudcats feature five All-Stars, including INFs Tanner Sears and Peyton Becker, Catcher Zack Thompson, and RHPs Karter Muck and Koby Linder. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Sears will also represent the Mudcats in the Home Run Derby starting at 5:00 PM.