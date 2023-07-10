Weekend Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy weekend, with regular enforcement duties and special events.

Friday, July 7th

11:54 a.m., Officers in the parking lot of the Chillicothe Police Department arrested a man who turned himself in on an arrest warrant. The male was taken into custody and transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

01:00 p.m., Officers arrested a man at the Chillicothe Police Department who turned himself in on a warrant. He was able to post bond and was released.

01:56 p.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of Webster St. for reports of a man yelling. They discovered that the male had fallen and potentially broke his wrist. He refused medical treatment.

02:38 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of Adam Dr. During the stop Officers discovered that the driver had a suspended license. He was arrested and later released.

03:49 p.m., Officers responded to the South city limits for a report of a person in the bed of a truck on US 65. Officers stopped the vehicle and located a juvenile in the bed of the truck. The driver was given a warning.

03:59 p.m., Officers took a report of sexual assault. The investigation is continuing.

Officers conducted traffic stops, business checks and responded to 115 calls for service on Friday, July 7th 2023.

Saturday, July 8th

12:46 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Elm St. for a report of a man at a residence with an active warrant. The man fled the scene and officers were not able to locate him. A report for resisting arrest was taken.

11:35 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Jackson St. for a wellbeing check. Officers made entry into the home and discovered a man deceased inside the home. The investigation is ongoing.

03:32 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington St. and Locust St. During the traffic stop Officers discovered the male driver had a suspended driver’s license. The male was arrested and later released with a summons.

07:38 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of S Washington St. During the stop Officers discovered the driver had a suspended driver’s license. The driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed. The driver was later released with citations.

Officers conducted traffic stops, business checks and responded to 82 calls for service on Saturday, July 8th 2023.

Sunday, July 9th

09:23 a.m., Officers took a report of a runaway juvenile in the lobby of the Police Department. Officers used the assistance of another law enforcement agency and located the juvenile who was returned to her parents.

10:41 a.m., Officers met with a citizen in the lobby of the Police Department in reference to property damage for windows being broken. The investigation is ongoing.

11:01 a.m., Officers took a report of a stolen wallet containing cash. The investigation is ongoing.

11:06 a.m., Officers arrested a man at the Chillicothe Police Department on a municipal warrant. He posted bond and was released.

03:04 p.m., Officers responded to 1000 Graves for a report of internal theft. Officers arrested a male and transported him to the Chillicothe Police Department. He was cited and released.

Officers conducted traffic stops, business checks and responded to 70 calls for service on Sunday, July 9th 2023.