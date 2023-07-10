fbpx
Livingston Co. Fair – Shooting Sports

The Livingston County Fair awards presented over the weekend include Archary, SmallBore Firearms, and Shotgun.  First Place winners include:

Archery

Compound Fingers

Jr – Decker Rardon

Int – Breanna Harris

Sr – Melissa Harris

Compound with Release

Jr – Austin Carr

Int – Carson Roney

Sr Luke Heckles

Recurve

Jr – Alley Ray

Small Bore Firearms

BB  Jr – Luke Odell

22   Jr – Emit Jefferies

Int – Quentin Eskew

Sr – Abby Jones

Western        Jr – Rita McCracken

Int – Hun Lee

Muzzle Loader – Sr Hu Jun Lee

 

Shot Gun

Trap

Int – Quinten Eskew

Sr – Ethan Davis

Trap Doubles

Int – Andrew Schreiner

Sr – Ethan Davis

Skeet

Int – Quinten Eskew

Sr – Ethan Davis

