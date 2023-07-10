Livingston Co. Fair – Shooting Sports

The Livingston County Fair awards presented over the weekend include Archary, SmallBore Firearms, and Shotgun. First Place winners include:
Archery
Compound Fingers
Jr – Decker Rardon
Int – Breanna Harris
Sr – Melissa Harris
Compound with Release
Jr – Austin Carr
Int – Carson Roney
Sr Luke Heckles
Recurve
Jr – Alley Ray
Small Bore Firearms
BB Jr – Luke Odell
22 Jr – Emit Jefferies
Int – Quentin Eskew
Sr – Abby Jones
Western Jr – Rita McCracken
Int – Hun Lee
Muzzle Loader – Sr Hu Jun Lee
Shot Gun
Trap
Int – Quinten Eskew
Sr – Ethan Davis
Trap Doubles
Int – Andrew Schreiner
Sr – Ethan Davis
Skeet
Int – Quinten Eskew
Sr – Ethan Davis