Livingston Co. Fair – Shooting Sports

The Livingston County Fair awards presented over the weekend include Archary, SmallBore Firearms, and Shotgun. First Place winners include:

Archery

Compound Fingers

Jr – Decker Rardon

Int – Breanna Harris

Sr – Melissa Harris

Compound with Release

Jr – Austin Carr

Int – Carson Roney

Sr Luke Heckles

Recurve

Jr – Alley Ray

Small Bore Firearms

BB Jr – Luke Odell

22 Jr – Emit Jefferies

Int – Quentin Eskew

Sr – Abby Jones

Western Jr – Rita McCracken

Int – Hun Lee

Muzzle Loader – Sr Hu Jun Lee

Shot Gun

Trap

Int – Quinten Eskew

Sr – Ethan Davis

Trap Doubles

Int – Andrew Schreiner

Sr – Ethan Davis

Skeet

Int – Quinten Eskew

Sr – Ethan Davis