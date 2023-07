The Home of Sliced Bread Contest winners was announced Saturday afternoon. Winners were selected in three categories and two divisions.

Adult Sweet Breads – Melissa Olson, Gluten Free Lemon Blueberry Bread

Adult Savory Breads – Melissa Olson, Jalapeno Cheddar Bread

Adult Yeast Breads – Angel Roxx, White Bread

Junior Sweet Breads – Helen Csicsai, Blueberry Bread with Glaze

Junior Savory Breads – Luke Csicsai, Banana Bread

Junior Yeast Breads – Ada Csicsai, Honey White Bread