A motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Caldwell County left the driver with serious injuries. Forty-nine-year-old Daniel L Edwards was westbound on Route BB and an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and Edwards ran off the southside of the road. The motorcycle struck an embankment and rolled – front over rear – coming to rest in the grass. He was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. He was not wearing a helmet.

