Livingston County Fair Results For Monday

Monday shows at the fair included the Dog Show, Broiler Chickens, and the Horse Show.
In the Dog Show
Overall Dog Showmanship – Cloe Clements
Overall Highpoint Obedience – Rocky Shearer
Broilers
Broiler Chicken – Pen of Three
Grand Champion – Grant Warren
Reserve – Lilli Pontious
Horse Show
Grand Champion Performance – Maggie Horton
Reserve Grand Champion Performance – Reata McCracken
Grand Champion Games – Kadie Rounkles
Reserve Grand Champion Games – Reata McCracken
Overall Showman (High point winner) – Reata McCracken
Reserve Overall Showman (2nd High Point winner) – Kadie Roundkles