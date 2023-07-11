Livingston County Fair Results For Monday

Monday shows at the fair included the Dog Show, Broiler Chickens, and the Horse Show.

In the Dog Show

Overall Dog Showmanship – Cloe Clements

Overall Highpoint Obedience – Rocky Shearer

Broilers

Broiler Chicken – Pen of Three

Grand Champion – Grant Warren

Reserve – Lilli Pontious

Horse Show

Grand Champion Performance – Maggie Horton

Reserve Grand Champion Performance – Reata McCracken

Grand Champion Games – Kadie Rounkles

Reserve Grand Champion Games – Reata McCracken

Overall Showman (High point winner) – Reata McCracken

Reserve Overall Showman (2nd High Point winner) – Kadie Roundkles