Boil Advisory Continues For Chula

A Boil Water Advisory continues for the City of Chula until further notice. The Boil Advisory is due to loss of water pressure.

Under a Boil Water Advisory:

Water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for at least three minutes

Ice cubes made from tap water should be thrown out and remade with water that has been boiled.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces using clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Residents will be notified when the Boil Advisory is lifted.