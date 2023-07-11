MoDOT Sidewalk Program In Purdin & Browning

Two sidewalk projects funded in part through MoDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program, will help ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The work is scheduled in two Linn County communities. Stanton Contracting, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plans to complete the projects by early October.

Browning (Routes MM and O) – scheduled to begin Monday, July 17.

Crews plan to begin on the north side at 7 th

Street (Route MM) working east towards Alonzo Avenue (Route O). Once complete, crews will switch to the south side Work is expected to be completed in mid-August.

Purdin (Route 5) – scheduled to begin Monday, August 21.

Crews plan to begin on the west side of A Street working south towards Ada Street. Once complete, crews will switch to the east side.

Work is expected to be completed in early October.

Some lane closures will be necessary throughout the project.