Chillicothe Man Flown To Hospital Following Crash

A two-vehicle crash near Avalon Monday afternoon left a Chillicothe man with moderate injuries.  State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 3:30 pm on LIV 320 at LIV 369.  According to the report, 62-year-old Sherman  W Shields of Hale was southbound on Liv369 and at the uncontrolled intersection of LIV 320, struck the left rear of a westbound vehicle driven by 74-year-old Darwin G Nieman of Chillicothe.

Nieman was taken by ambulance to a landing zone and flown to Truman Medical Center for treatment.  He was not wearing a safety belt.

