Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

One hundred twenty-nine calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

8:36 am, Officers responded to the Law Enforcement Center to speak to a subject about property damage. Further investigation is to continue in this case.

2:54 pm, Officers assisted with the subject in the 400 block of Jackson to get them a mental evaluation.

6:31 pm, Officers responded to the 400 block of Dickinson for a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located. The juvenile office has been made aware and the child was returned home.

There were also numerous calls for animal control.