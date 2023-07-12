Chillicothe Fireworks – FRIDAY

The City of Chillicothe’s Fireworks Display, which had been postponed from July 3rd, will be Friday night. The fireworks will be at the south end of town and will begin at Dusk, about 9:45 to 10:00.

More than $10,000 was raised for the fireworks show. The funds not used this year will be put toward the 2024 fireworks display.

City officials remind us… Shooting of personal fireworks will be prohibited that evening.

The city is asking that you please be courteous as you park in local businesses parking lots and please pick up after yourselves and those with you.