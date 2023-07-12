New Ambulances Arrive In Chillicothe

Two new ambulances for the Livingston County Ambulance District and Chillicothe Fire Department arrived just ahead of the Sliced Bread Day Parade. Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter says the ambulances were paid for with ARPA Funds.

Reeter says the ambulance fleet was heavily used during the pandemic.

In addition, the City and County provided funds to partially equip the ambulances.

The fire department is waiting on the installation of radios and wifi needed before the ambulances are put in service.