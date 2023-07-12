Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

One-hundred-twenty-nine calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday.

6:24 am, Officers responded to the 200 block of Jackson for a property damage report.

5:34 pm, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for stealing. One person was arrested, processed and released.

8:42 pm, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Webster to collect items used for drugs.

9:13 pm, Officers responded to the 800 block of W. Business 36 Highway for a non-injury motor vehicle accident. One driver left the scene of the accident.

11:06 pm, Officers arrested a person with an outstanding warrant. They were processed, posted bond and were released.