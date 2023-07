A report of smoke coming from a storage shed at Danner Park summoned Chillicothe Fire Fighters at about 11:20 am Tuesday. The fire crew arrived in five minutes to find smoke coming from the building.

No fire was found in the building, only heavy smoke. Insulation was removed and the building was checked for hotspots.

The Chillicothe Police Department’s report indicated the call may have been the result of fireworks.

The fire crew was on the scene for one hour.