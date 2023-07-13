Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

One hundred thirty-two calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

12:55 p.m., Detectives received a tip from an outside agency of child abuse occurring within the city limits of Chillicothe. Detectives responded to the 100 block of E Jackson St. While Detectives were on scene they observed signs of abuse on children. Officers arrested a man and woman at the home. The man was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and the woman was later cited and released. The investigation is continuing.

04:46 p.m., Officers took a report of property being stolen. A report was taken and the investigation is continuing.

08:28 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Clay St. that resulted in the arrest of the driver for no driver’s license. He was later released with citations.

Officers also handled traffic stops, business checks and animal control calls.