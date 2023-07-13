Busy Start To The Weekend In Chillicothe

It will be a busy weekend in Chillicothe, with a variety of events starting on Friday.

The Livingston County Fair will wrap up with a few shows, at 5:00 pm is the Appreciation Picnic, and at 7:00 pm is the Premium Auction.

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament is Friday at Green Hills Golf Course.

The Chillicothe Lions Club Car Show Cruise Night is Friday. Car will gather around the courthouse square from 7:00 to 10:00 pm, with a cruise to several area nursing homes beginning at 7:30. KCHI will be providing 50’s and 60’s music for the event.

The City of Chillicothe with have the 2023 Fireworks Show Friday at Dusk. The fireworks will be on the south end of town. Please be respectful when parking in the business lots and pick-up after yourself. No personal fireworks will be allowed.

Saturday is the Chillicothe Lion’s Club Car Show at Simpson Park. The cars arrive early and the public can come and check them out at no charge.

Saturday night is the Chili Arts Opry at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center, presented by the Chillicothe Area Arts Council. Doors open at 6 and the show will start at 7:00 pm