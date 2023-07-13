fbpx
Two Booked Into Caldwell County Detention Center

Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center for Livingston County are reported by Sheriff Steve Cox.

At about 2:00 pm Wednesday, Chillicothe Police Department booked 28-year-old Tyler Gregory Romero of Chillicothe.  He was held with no bond on a 24-hour hold.

At about 11:00 am Wednesday, 31-year-old Thomas Edward Coons of Chillicothe was booked by the Probation and Parole Department on a warrant for a parole violation.  He is held with bond set at $20,000 cash only.  He was on 5 years probation following a guilty plea in January for endangering the welfare of a child.

