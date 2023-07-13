Thursday and Friday at the Livingston County Fair

The Livingston County 4H and FFA Fair continues with several animal shows and other activities.
Thursday
At 8:00 am is the Sheep Show, followed by the Goat Show
At 1:00 pm is the Dairy Cattle Show, followed by the Feeder Calf Show
At 2:00 pm are the 4-H demonstrations, entrepreneurship market and style show
At 3:00 pm is the Steer Show.
5:00 pm is an ice cream social
7:00 pm is the Farm Kid Challenge
Friday
7/14/237a –Farm Bureau Breakfast
730a –Supreme Showman
9a –bucket calf show followed by the pet parade
10a –Livestock judging competition; Beef and Sheep fitting competition
10-2 – Blood Drive sponsored by 4-H
5p –appreciation picnic
6p –release of non-livestock exhibits and north barn animals ONLY
7p –Premium Livestock Auction