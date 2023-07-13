Thursday and Friday at the Livingston County Fair

The Livingston County 4H and FFA Fair continues with several animal shows and other activities.

Thursday

At 8:00 am is the Sheep Show, followed by the Goat Show

At 1:00 pm is the Dairy Cattle Show, followed by the Feeder Calf Show

At 2:00 pm are the 4-H demonstrations, entrepreneurship market and style show

At 3:00 pm is the Steer Show.

5:00 pm is an ice cream social

7:00 pm is the Farm Kid Challenge

Friday

7/14/237a –Farm Bureau Breakfast

730a –Supreme Showman

9a –bucket calf show followed by the pet parade

10a –Livestock judging competition; Beef and Sheep fitting competition

10-2 – Blood Drive sponsored by 4-H

5p –appreciation picnic

6p –release of non-livestock exhibits and north barn animals ONLY

7p –Premium Livestock Auction