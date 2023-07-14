Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

One hundred calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

02:05 p.m., Officers made a traffic stop near Industrial Rd. and Business 36. They found the driver had a suspended driver’s license and found there were three unsecured children in the vehicle. The man was arrested and the children were picked up by a family member. He was later released with multiple citations.

03:14 p.m., Officers received information of a wanted man sitting on a porch in the 300 block of Cherry St. He had multiple active felony warrants for resisting arrest, drug charges, and probation and parole violations. The man had previously fled from Chillicothe Police Officers multiple times. Officers responded to the area and secured a perimeter. The man fled through a house and began running from Officers, resulting in a foot pursuit. Officers were able to take the man into custody without further incident. He was found with a controlled substance on his person. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on the warrants and new pending charges.

09:59 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Cowgill St. During the stop the man advised Officers he had a revoked driver’s license. Officers arrested the man and located a controlled substance on him. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending charges.

11:23 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Williams St. and Jameson St. During the stop, the K9 alerted to the odor of a controlled substance on the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and located a controlled substance. Officers arrested the male driver, who is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center pending charges.