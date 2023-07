Today is the final day for the Livingston County 4H and FFA Fair. There are still several activities planned for today, including:

7:30 am – Supreme Showman

9:00 am – bucket calf show followed by the pet parade

10:00 am – Livestock judging competition; Beef and Sheep fitting competition

10-2 – Blood Drive sponsored by 4-H

5:00 pm – appreciation picnic – tickets available at the door

7:00 pm – Premium Livestock Auction