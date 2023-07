A former Chillicothe police officer accused of alleged stealing of money and weapons from the Chillicothe Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department was in court Friday morning. Thirty-nine-year-old Jeremy Stephens requested the case be continued. Judge Brent Elliot approved and the plea or trial setting will be held on August 21st at 1:30 pm in the 3rd floor Circuit Courtroom of the Livingston County Courthouse.

Like this: Like Loading...