Five Taken To Prison

Several Livingston County Detainees were transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections under Court Order.
23-year-old Ethan Ross of Chillicothe is sentenced to 15 years and a 120-program for Assault.
28-year-old Chad Holmes of Chillicothe is sentenced to 7 years and a 120-program for Endangering the Welfare of a Child
53-year-old Jeff Admire of Trenton is sentenced to 7 years for a Probation Violation – Financial Exploitation of the Elderly.
28-year-old Steven Hursman of Chillicothe is sentenced to 7 years and a 120-program for Endangering the Welfare of a Child
29-year-old Eric Sparkman of Chillicothe on a Parole warrant