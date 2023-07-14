Chillicothe Man Charged With Alleged Child Abuse

A Chillicothe man arrested Wednesday for alleged Child Abuse was charged in Livingston County Court. Twenty-eight-year-old Tyler Gregory Romero is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center following his booking for three counts of alleged Abuse or Neglect of a Child.

He was also booked on a warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on failure to register as a sex offender and violation of the 1,000-foot rule. He had been released on bond for those charges on July 6th.

Total Bond is set at $200,000 cash only.