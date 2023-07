Two Bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported for Livingston County.

At about 2:30 pm, Caldwell County officials booked 48-year-old Othieno Orphis Lucas of Grandview, MO, to serve a 48-hour sentence for DWI.

At about 3:30 pm, 33-year-old Stephen J Johnson of Braymer was booked by Chillicothe Officers on a parole warrant. He was held with no bond allowed.