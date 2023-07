For weather and safety concerns, the Chillicothe Fireworks Display scheduled for tonight is postponed to SATURDAY night.

Out of an abundance of caution, the fireworks company made the decision to postpone the Fireworks Display until Saturday night at full dark. The show will be on the south end of Chillicothe.

Officials tell us that “With the threat of severe weather on Friday evening, the difficult decision was made to do what was in the best interest of all for safety.”