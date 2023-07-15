MoDOT Roadwork Plans For The Local Counties

Summer roadwork continues across northwest Missouri. In the local counties that includes:

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston. The project will be broken up into three stages with a signed detour in place.

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Route 13 bridge over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through early August.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects:

S. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the U.S. Route 65 interchange through August.

S. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton through August.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clarks Creek Bridge through mid-October.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through July. A signed detour is in place.

Route N – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the No Creek Bridge, northeast of Trenton, through July.

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through early October. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from Route W will be closed. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Yellow Creek, 1 mile west of Missouri Route 111, through mid-September.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance westbound at the bridge over the Grand River overflow, July 18-19. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

Sullivan County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September.