The concrete pour on the Highway 13 Bridge at Hamilton is ready to proceed. The MoDOT Contractor delayed the work due to equipment problems.

MoDOT will be closing US 36, east and westbound, under the new Bridge beginning Sunday Night. The work will begin at 10:30 pm and should be complete Monday at 6:30 am.

During the closure, traffic will be directed up and over the on/off ramps at the Route 13 exit. An 18-foot width restriction will be in place.